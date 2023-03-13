A 63-year-old Weeki Wachee man was killed and a 16-year-old Brooksville woman suffered serious injuries in a collision on Saturday, March 11, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At about 6:47 p.m. on March 11, the man was driving a pickup truck north on CR-493 (Sunshine Grove Road),approaching a stop sign at the intersection of CR-476 (Centralia Road) and intending to make a left turn.
The woman’s pickup truck was traveling east on CR-476. At the intersection, The man’s vehicle turned into the path of the woman’s. The front right of the woman’s vehicle collided with the front left of the man’s vehicle.
After impact, both vehicles rotated to final rest with the man’s vehicle coming to final rest along the northeast shoulder of CR-476, while the woman’s vehicle collided with a traffic sign.
Transported to an area hospital, the man died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.