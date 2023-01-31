A 19-year-old Weeki Wachee motorcyclist was killed on Monday, Jan. 30, in an accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
An SUV driven by an 80-year-old Spring Hill man was going north on Mariner Boulevard as the motorcycle was going south on the same road. At the intersection of Portillo Road, the SUV turned left into the path of and was struck by the motorcycle.
The morotcyclist was transported to an area hospital and later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Neither the driver of the SUV nor his 79-year-old passenger were injured.
