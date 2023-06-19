A 35-year-old Weeki Wachee man died after a car hit his bicycle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
On Sunday morning, June 18, at about 6 a.m., a Chrysler 200 was traveling south in the outside lane of Sunshine Grove Road, north of Montour Street.
Unable to observe an electric bicycle traveling in the same direction on the roadway, the driver overtook and collided with the bicyclist, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the car, a 27-year-old Spring Hill man, was not injured.
