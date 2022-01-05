BROOKSVILLE – The Intelligence Unit of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a wanted suspect on Monday, Jan. 4.
At 12:42 p.m., detectives saw Trevor Keef, 47, in the area of Jayson Drive in Brooksville, in the front yard of a residence and working on a motorcycle.
Keef was known to have an active felony warrant for grand theft, stemming from an October 2020 incident where Keef was charged with stealing a Ford F-500 truck and various tools from a worksite.
Keef threw a black pouch on the ground behind the motorcycle in an attempt to hide it, but detectives retrieved the pouch, which contained 18.4 grams of methamphetamine that was individually packaged. Various paraphernalia was also found in Keef's possession.
In addition to the warrant, Keef also was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held without bond.
