Wanted felony subject arrested at Brooksville bus stop

BROOKSVILLE – A man with two felony warrants was arrested on Monday, Jan. 3, at a bus stop and had plans to leave the area, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The agency’s Intelligence Unit apprehended Benjamin Daniels, 32, in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Winter Street. He was wanted in connection with two separate incidents.
On Sept. 20, 2021, a female acquaintance reported that Daniels made four unauthorized withdrawals totaling $380 from her Cash App.
And on Dec. 9, 2021, a female acquaintance reported that Daniels forced entry into her home on Fort Myers Street and stole firearms and jewelry.
Daniels was arrested on charges of burglary of a dwelling while armed, dealing in stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, organized fraud, criminal use of person ID and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where, he was being held in lieu of a $46,000 bond.
