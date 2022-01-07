Video shows Pasco deputies rescuing driver trapped in burning car

Pasco County deputies who encountered a burning car on Dec. 29 on the Suncoast Parkway overpass over State Road 52 had to act quickly, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Responding to a report of a crash just after midnight, they found a driver trapped in a car that was on fire and partially over a guardrail.
Deputies arrived before Pasco Fire Rescue and used three fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire, but the flames came back each time and got closer to the trapped driver.
Deputies eventually bent the badly damaged driver’s side door down enough to pull the driver to safety.
See the video at https://tinyurl.com/2p8hjj9s (Caution: Language.)
