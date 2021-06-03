UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified the suspect vehicle and a person of interest in the June 2 hit-and-run crash at CycleBar Trinity.
According to a Thursday afternoon press release, troopers are searching for Courtney Noel Janzen, 33. FHP troopers suspect she Janzen has ties to West Pasco and Riverview in Hillsborough. The vehicle is identified as a red 2007 Ford SUV with severe front-end damage and bearing a Florida license plate XB4VQ.
Previous details about the early morning hit-and-run can be found below.
TRINITY – Florida Highway Patrol investigators are searching for a motorist who crashed their vehicle into a Trinity fitness center early Wednesday and fled the scene.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m., June 2, and caused extensive damage to the exterior and interior of CycleBar Trinity, 8918 Strength Avenue, according to FHP reports. The fitness center is located within The Village at Mitchell Ranch shopping plaza, located at the southwest corner of State Road 54 and Little Road.
FHP reports describe the vehicle as a red Ford Explorer that sustained extensive front-end damage after the wreck. The vehicle was traveling southbound in the parking lot and drove through the glass frontage of the business, FHP troopers reported. After the impact, the vehicle reportedly reversed back into the parking lot and fled the scene.
Reports state the vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Bear Landing Way. The report did not specify if any individuals witnessed this or if it was captured on surveillance cameras.
FHP investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run incident, the vehicle or the driver to contact the FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.
