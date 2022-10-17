An 81-year-old Tampa woman was killed on Sunday, Oct. 15, when the car she was riding in left the road and hit a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The Volve S60 was traveling north on U.S. 41, south of Swans Landing Drive, at 2:10 p.m. when it left the roadway, entered the median and collided with a tree for unknown reason.
Upon impact, the vehicle rotated and came to final rest in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41.
Transported to an area hospital, the passenger later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver, a 79-year-old Tampa man, suffered serious injuries.
