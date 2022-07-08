SPRING HILL — A fire Thursday in a home on Meredith Drive displaced its occupant, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
At 10:36 p.m. Thursday, HCFES responded to a reported residential fire in the 1000 block of Meredith Drive. The call came from the occupant who reported a loud explosion from the garage. When the occupant investigated the sound, he discovered a vehicle was on fire and spreading into the garage interior. The occupant gathered all the pets and evacuated the home.
HCFES arrived within five minutes and reported a smoke and heavy fire from the vehicle and garage. The crews advanced a hose stream and extinguished the fire within two minutes.
The fire was deemed under control at 10:46 p.m. The fire was contained to the interior of the garage and vehicle, but the home had a significant amount of smoke damage.
The State Fire Marshall's Office was called to investigate the fire. One occupant was temporarily displaced until repairs are made to the home.
HCFES responded with three fire engines, one ladder, two ALS medic units, one Air Truck, two Battalion Chiefs and Fire Corps, for a total of 18 personnel.
