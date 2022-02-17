SPRING HILL — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office had to deal with two accidents in the area of Barclay Avenue and Elgin Boulevard on Wednesday evening.
There was a single-vehicle crash in the area of Barclay Avenue and Odyssey Drive, in which the driver of the vehicle collided with a power pole, then drove through a fence before colliding with a house. No injuries were reported. Barclay Avenue was blocked due to downed power lines.
A secondary crash occurred at Elgin Boulevard and St. Ives Street. This crash involved five vehicles.
