A 79-year-old Spring Hill man died from injuries sustained in an accident on Friday, Sept. 2, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
According to the report, a pickup truck was going east on Bowman Road and turned into the path of the van traveling north on U.S. 41. The vehicles collided and both vehicles rotated to the north shoulder of the road, and the pickup truck also collided with a tree.
The van driver was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
The van’s passenger, a 59-year-old Weeki Wachee woman, suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old Lutz man, had minor injuries; the passenger, a 24-year-old Brooksville woman, was not injured.
