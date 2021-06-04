UPDATE: The second motorist involved in Thursday's accident in Brooksville died from his injuries Friday.
The 50-year-old Brooksville man was transported to an area hospital after the accident on Broad Street and died June 4, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports.
BROOKSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Brooksville left one motorist dead and another in serious condition.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred at approximately 1:12 p.m. on Broad Street, south of Twingate Avenue.
Reports state a 70-year-old Brooksville man driving a sedan was traveling northbound on Broad Street while a 50-year-old Brooksville man driving a sedan was traveling southbound on the same roadway. For unknown reasons, the 70-year-old man's vehicle entered the southbound lane and collided with the left side of the 50-year-old man's vehicle.
The impact caused both vehicles to rotate to final rest along the southbound shoulder of Broad Street. Reports state the 70-year-old man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The 50-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
