On Oct. 8, at about 2:15 p.m., Pasco Sheriff's Deputies received a call requesting a welfare check for an individual believed to be residing in the woods in the 13000 block area of U.S. 19 in Hudson.
Nothing was discovered on Oct. 8, but the investigation continued on Oct. 9 and a deceased adult male, who was the subject of the initial welfare check call for service, was discovered in the woods. Detectives have arrested Tyreik Rooks, 45, for the homicide of the victim. The victim and Rooks were known to each other and preliminary information indicates this resulted from an argument that escalated.
There was a delay in notifying next of kin out of state. No further information is available at this time.
