A teacher who just started a new position at Nature Coast Technical High School is in custody, charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
George Beall, 33, had been messaging the victim, a 14-year-old, almost constantly for several months, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said, but the victim sent back very little in the way of responses or interaction.
On Monday, Aug. 7, Hernando County Sheriff's detectives received information regarding inappropriate instant messages being sent to the student by a HernandoCounty school teacher.
Upon contact with representatives from the Hernando County School District, Beall was immediately removed from student contact and placed on administrative leave by the school district, the Sheriff’s Office said.
He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, and was released on bond at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Searched victim's computer
Detectives obtained written consent (from an adult) to search the 14-year-old victim's computer.
Upon interviewing the victim, detectives learned the messaging began when the victim was a student at PowellMiddle School, where the suspect was a teacher.
The victim told detectives the conversations were "weird" considering the age difference between the two, and the fact that the suspect initiated contact every day.
The victim also told detectives they felt bad ending the conversations, as the suspect had cancer and the victim was the suspect's "only friend."
Detectives confirmed the conversations took place via text message, Snapchat and PlayStation.
Detectives learned that the teacher, identified as George Beall, had just started a new position at Nature Coast Technical High School and responded there to interview him. Incidentally, the victim was slated to attend school at Nature Coast Technical High School this year.
Beall confirmed communicating with the victim via text message, Snapchat and PlayStation, stating they communicated about "anything and everything" and confirmed exchanging photographs (of themselves) with each other.
When questioned about specific messages and memes Beall had sent to the victim, Beall said he had no recollection of the messages that contained sexual overtones.
On Beall's cellphone, detectives located numerous GIFs and emojis that had been sent to the victim. The GIFs and emojis contained hearts and references of love.
The behavior demonstrated by Beall is consistent with predatory behavior, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives noted the obvious one-sidedness of the conversations, with Beall sending numerous messages to the victim and the victim responding some time later, with one-word responses. Detectives also noted that Beall would become upset when the victim failed to respond or was not interested in playing games on the PlayStation and/or chatting with him.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, detectives placed George Beall under arrest. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was released on bond at 8:45 p.m., according to the Detention Center website.
Currently, there is no indication of other victims; however, the investigation continues.
If any parent or care giver has information regarding inappropriate communication or interaction between Beall and a child in their care, they are asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
School district notification
District spokeswoman Karen Jordan said the following notification was sent to parents at Powell Middle School and Nature Coast Technical High School:
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has notified the school district of the arrest of an HCSD teacher, George Beall. Beall has been charged with 2 felonies involving improper online contact with a student.
Following the initial notification of an investigation by law enforcement, the Hernando School District pulled Beall from student contact and subsequently placed him on administrative leave. While the Hernando School District completes the requirement to conduct a thorough investigation in accordance with school board policy, Beall will not have access to any school campus or district property.
Following the school district’s investigation, the Hernando Schools will make a determination regarding the employment status of Beall. Hernando Schools does not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes the well-being of any student and will take swift and immediate action pending the outcome of that investigation.
The teacher was assigned to teach at NCT for 2023-24 but had been previously employed at Powell Middle.
Further information can be found on the HCSO website.
This article has been updated with information from the Hernando County School District and that George Beall has been released on bond.
