UPDATE: The inmate who escaped from a Florida Department of Corrections Work Camp in Tarpon Springs Monday morning was located and arrested in Holiday later that same day.
According to Pasco County Sheriff's Office reports, Tyler McFarlane, a 23-year-old from Clearwater, was found in a Holiday residence following a search that stretched into the early evening hours of July 26.
Reports state that McFarlane's escape was aided by Amy Dillingham, 33, of Holiday. Dillingham picked McFarlane up shortly after he fled the work camp, reports state, and drove him to her residence.
Once captured, McFarlane was arrested for his warrants and also charged with the burglary of two homes which he entered while on the run.
Dillingham was arrested and charged with aiding escape.
McFarlane has no previous arrest history in Pasco and his DOC arrests were within Pinellas County.
ORIGINAL REPORT
A felon escaped from a Florida Department of Corrections Work Camp in Tarpon Springs Monday morning and remains on the run, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office press release.
Reports state that Tyler McFarlane, 23, escaped from the work camp and fled on foot into Pasco County, in the Holiday area. At the time of escape, McFarlane was wearing a Florida Department of Corrections uniform, blue shirt and blue pants.
McFarlane's arrest history includes armed burglary and grand theft. Residents are advised not to approach McFarlane, but rather call 911 and report his location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.