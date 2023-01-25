The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit recently received information regarding the sale of illegal narcotics (methamphetamine) from a residence within Hernando County.
Investigation revealed the resident of 13155 Siam Drive in Spring Hill, identified as James Lupini, 51, was selling illegal narcotics. An undercover operation was initiated, which resulted in Lupini selling methamphetamine to undercover operatives.
Probable cause was developed for a search warrant that was executed on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
A search of the residence revealed the following items:
- 7.7 grams of fentanyl (trafficking amount)
- 19.4 grams of methamphetamine (trafficking amount)
- Drug paraphernalia (baggies and scales to weigh the substances for
distribution)
- 1 firearm
- $2,900 in U.S. Currency
Lupini was charged as follows:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Fentanyl w/Intent to Sell
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Sell
- Possession of Structure for Sale of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Bond: $116,000.
Lupini also was also arrested and charged for the following offenses relating to
the sale and distribution of narcotics:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine (3 counts)
- Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Sell (3 counts)
- Person in Possession of Structure for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled
Substance (3 counts)
- Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (3 counts)
- Possession of Paraphernalia (3 counts)
- Bond: $198,000.
In addition to the information provided above, further charges are forthcoming against Lupini for animal cruelty.
Upon executing the search warrant, vice detectives were confronted with deplorable conditions in the residence. Inside, detectives located 16 pit bull terriers (several of which were aggressive), living in conditions not suitable for any living being. All of the animals were removed and transported to Hernando County Animal Services for care and examination.
If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous.
Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.