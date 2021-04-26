ZEPHYRHILLS – A two-vehicle accident on Eiland Boulevard in Zephyrhills killed both drivers Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state that the accident occurred at approximately 6:47 a.m., April 25, on Eiland Boulevard and Skipper Lane, which is west of Gall Boulevard.
FHP troopers reported that an SUV driven by a 21-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling westbound on Eiland Boulevard, east of Skipper Lane, as a 65-year-old woman from Williamstown, New York, was traveling eastbound in a sedan.
For unknown reasons, the report states, the SUV departed the westbound lane, entered the eastbound lane, and collided nearly head-on with the sedan. The impact caused the SUV to rotate and overturn, while the sedan rotated and struck a mailbox on the south shoulder of the road and came to final rest.
The 65-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene, reports state, and the 21-year-old man died after being transported to an area hospital.
