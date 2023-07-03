Two Spring Hill teens arrested for armed robbery

One Spring Hill teenager is in custody on $20,000 bond and the other is in the custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice after a reported armed robbery.
On July 1 at approximately 12:41 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Talpa Street in Spring Hill in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.
The two male victims, ages 17 and 18, advised they were parked in front of a residence on the 12000 block of Talpa Street when a vehicle pulled up behind them. Two males exited the vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the victims’ vehicle. While both suspects were wearing masks, one victim was able to identify the two suspects.
One is a 17-year-old juvenile, and the other was identified as Evan Spears, 18.
The victims said both suspects were armed with guns. They demanded everything the victims had in their possession. One of the suspects took a wallet while the other took a purse from the vehicle. They then asked the victims, “Where’s the money?”
Following the encounter, the suspects fled the area in a white Jeep Compass.
Deputies later located the suspects’ Jeep at a residence on 11000 block of Elgin Boulevard in Spring Hill. Deputies were able to observe both of them sitting inside the vehicle along with two other individuals. All four individuals were detained at the scene. Deputies also noted a black ski mask was located on the driver’s seat of the suspects’ vehicle. The grip of a firearm could also been seen under the front passenger seat.
During questioning, both told detectives they went to Talpa Street to commit a robbery. However, they stated the two victims were not the intended target, but they still decided to commit the robbery.
Both were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, each on a charge of armed robbery, which is a felony. The juvenile was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala while Spears is being held at the detention center in lieu of a $20,000 bond.
Additional charges are pending further investigation.
