A 52-year-old man and his 56-year-old female passenger, both of Wesley Chapel were killed on Jan. 19 in a collision at State Road 56 and Lajuana Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. A 17-year-old Wesley Chapel man was seriously injured.
FHP said the man and the woman were heading east at about 2:49 p.m. on State Road 56 in a 2017 Nissan Rogue, and turned left at Lajuana Boulevard into the path of a 2017 Honda Accord and was struck.
The Rogue overturned and the man and woman were ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries at the scene. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.
The driver of the Accord was wearing a seatbelt.
Witnesses are asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at (813) 558-1800.
