A driver in one vehicle and a passenger in another died of injuries after a crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
A sedan was going north on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Snow Memorial Highway in the left turn lane at 6:30 p.m. A second vehicle, also a sedan, was traveling south on U.S. 41 and approaching the intersection.
The first vehicle turned left into the path of and was struck by the second vehicle. After impact, both vehicles rotated to final rest in the roadway, with the second vehicle overturned.
Transported to area hospitals, the driver of the first vehicle and a passenger in the second vehicle later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Another adult passenger as well as a teen passenger traveling in the second vehicle also suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the first vehicle who died was a 79-year-old Homosassa man. A passenger, a 74-year-old Inverness woman, suffered minor injuries.
In the second vehicle the 40-year-old Floral City man who was driving had minor injuries, while his 68-year-old female passenger, also from Floral City, died at the hospital.
A 39-year-old Floral City woman who was riding in the car had serious injuries, as did a Floral City man whose age was not provided.
