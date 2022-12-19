A Land O’ Lakes man and a Spring Hill woman riding in a car were killed early Monday, Dec. 19, in an accident on U.S. 41 south of Northwood Drive in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The vehicle, a 2011 Honda Accord, was going north on U.S. 41 at about 12:07 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway, entered the east shoulder, collided with a ditch and overturned.
As the car overturned, the driver and a rear passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
They were taken to area hospitals and later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver, an 18-year-old Land O’ Lakes man, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The rear seat passenger who was ejected, a 19-year-old Spring Hill woman, was killed. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old Spring Hill man, suffered minor injuries.
Two other back-seat passengers, a 16- and an 18-year-old Spring Hill man, suffered minor injuries.
Those passengers with minor injuries were wearing seat belts.
