SPRING HILL — A 68-year-old female driver suffered serious injuries at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday evening in an accident at Anderson Snow Road and Oak Chase Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The woman’s vehicle, a sedan, was going east on Oak Chase Boulevard and was stopped at the intersection of Anderson Snow Road. The second vehicle, a sport utility vehicle driven by a 29-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling south as the first vehicle turned into its path, causing the front of the SUV to hit the sedan. After the impact, the first and second vehicles rotated to final rest along the west and east shoulders of the road.
The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.
