Two Spring Hill residents were seriously injured on Wednesday, April 19, when the driver lost control of a 2001 Corvette on I-75 and crashed, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The male driver and female passenger are both 18 years old.
According to the report, they were going south on I-75 just south of State Road 52 at high speed at 10:37 a.m. when the driver lost control and the vehicle rotated to the inside shoulder and collided with a guardrail.
After the impact, the vehicle was redirected across the southbound lanes to final rest along the west shoulder. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts, and were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
