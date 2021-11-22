NEW PORT RICHEY – Two men have been hospitalized after an argument between them escalated into a physical confrontation, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Friday, Nov. 19, at approximately 5 p.m., Pasco Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a shooting near the area of State Road 52 and Little Road in New Port Richey. The investigation revealed that an argument between the two, who know each other, became a fight.
Naquan Crawford, 28, hit the victim several times with a machete. The victim fired a gun at Crawford in response.
According to the arrest report, the victim retreated to his bedroom and Crawford followed him. He had armed himself with the machete and began swinging it at the victim, striking him three times in the left hand, left chest left side of the head.
The victim used his .380 Smith & Wesson to fire at Crawford, striking him three times with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crawford said he was using the machete, but only in self-defense.
According to the report, “evidence at the scene supported [the victim’s] actions of self-defense.
Both men were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Crawford was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. A booking photo is unavailable at this time, as Crawford continues to receive medical care.
