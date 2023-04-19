Two in custody after drug raid at Spring Hill house

Two men face numerous charges after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid on a house in Spring Hill, the agency reported.
The Vice and Narcotics Unit had received information regarding the possible sale of illegal narcotics by an individual at 7051 Fairlawn St. in Spring Hill.
Subsequent investigation revealed that a male later identified as Kyle Ehatt lived at the address and was dealing illegal narcotics, specifically fentanyl and methamphetamine, from there.
An undercover operation resulted in several purchases of both fentanyl and methamphetamine from Ehatt while within the residence.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has responded to six prior overdose calls at this house. Probable cause was developed for a search warrant.
On Tuesday, April 18, a residential search warrant was executed on the house, and detectives located the following items:
- Fentanyl
- Methamphetamine
- Alprazolam
- Tamazepam
- Diazepam
- Marijuana
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Ehatt, 40, was arrested on scene and charged as follows:
- Search Warrant Charges
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Charges from Previous Undercover Operations
- Sale of Methamphetamine
- Sale of Fentanyl (2 counts)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance w/Intent to Sell (3 counts)
- Possession of a Structure for the Sale/Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (3 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts)
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
He is being held on a total bond of $116,000.
Ehatt, a convicted felon, has prior arrests for burglary, grand theft auto,
illegal narcotics, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault.
Also at the residence at the time of the search warrant was a male, identified as Nicholas Leverich.
As a result of the search warrant, Leverich, 34, was placed under arrest and charged as follows:
- Possession of Fentanyl
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He is being held on bond of $17,000.
Leverich, a documented member of the Gangster Disciple gang, has previous arrests for illegal narcotics, domestic battery, aggravated assault and grand
theft auto.
The investigation is ongoing; additional charges are forthcoming.
