BROOKSVILLE — A report of a robbery at the Synovus Bank in Brooksville on Thursday led to a traffic stop that resulted in two men being taken into custody, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a Facebook video.
The robbery in progress was reported just before 11 a.m. and the two suspects were stopped on U.S. 41 just north of Hernando Oaks.
“We do believe this is related to the bank robbery at Barclay and Powell,” Nienhuis said.
That robbery happened on Tuesday, April 12, at the Cadence Bank, 14211 Powell Road, in Brooksville.
A bank employee called 911 that day and said the bank had just been robbed by a black male in his early 20s. According to the caller, the suspect was clean shaven, about six-feet, one inches tall. and was wearing a black mask, a grey hoodie, black jogging type pants, and charcoal grey sneakers with a white triangle on the back and white laces. The suspect was also reportedly carrying a black bag.
No additional details on the Synovus robbery are available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.