Two face multiple charges after traffic stop

On Saturday, May 6, at about approximately 11:30 p.m., Deputy Chelsea Reid conducted a traffic stop on a gray Acura TSX at the intersection of Lake Lindsey Road and Broad Street in northern Brooksville. The stop was conducted due to no working tail lights on the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle identified himself via Florida driver's license as Joseph Murphy, 46. The passenger also identified herself via Florida driver's license as Christina Krejci, 49.
A law enforcement query on Murphy's driver's license revealed it to be suspended, indefinitely, since November 2022.
Murphy consented to a search of the vehicle; however, Krejci refused to allow
deputies to search her belongings, which were inside the vehicle.
Reid deployed her canine partner, Chase, to conduct a narcotics sniff on the exterior of the vehicle. K-9 Chase indicated a positive alert on the vehicle for the presence of illegal narcotics.
Deputies Reid and J. Covey then began searching the interior of the vehicle.
Deputies located the following items inside Krejci's wallet, which was on the
front passenger seat:
- Clear plastic baggie containing a white rock-like substance - Weighed 0.8
grams
- Folded aluminum foil containing a gray powder-like substance - Weighed 7.1
grams. Both substances later tested positive for Fentanyl
- One Buprenorphine/Naloxone sublingual film - Dosage 8mg/2mg.
Both individuals were then detained in the back of Covey's patrol vehicle.
Additional items were located inside the were as follows:
- Glass smoking device (wrapped in women's underwear)
- Gold scale
- Clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance which later tested positive
for Methamphetamine - Weight - 2.6 grams
- Purple container with a brown tar-like substance which later tested positive
for Heroin- Weight 17.6 grams
- Miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia including several dozen hypodermic
needles and a spoon
Numerous pills bottles, some on Krejci's name, some with no label, and
others in the name of another individual
- The pill bottles contained four different types of legend drugs, including Fentanyl
- Total weight of Fentanyl - 14.6 grams.
Krejci told deputies the purses in the vehicle belonged to her, but didn't know if Murphy "put anything in them" while she was at work. Murphy told deputies nothing in the vehicle belonged to him.
Deputies also located a safe in the trunk of the vehicle. Inside the safe, deputies found additional Buprenorphine/Naloxone sublingual film - Dosage 8mg/2mg. Murphy said he is the only one with access to the safe.
Both Murphy and Krejci were placed under arrest and charged as follows:
Joseph Murphy
Trafficking in Controlled Substance
Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possession of Controlled Substance
Knowingly Drive While License Suspended or Revoked
Bond: No Bond.
Christina Krejci
Trafficking in Controlled Substance
Possession of Methamphetamine
Trafficking in Fentanyl
Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)
Possession of legend Drug/Prescription in Violation of the Law (4 counts)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond - $49,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.