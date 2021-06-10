HUDSON – The operators of a motorcycle and an SUV were killed early Thursday morning in an accident on U.S. Highway 19 and Bolton Avenue in Hudson.
Florida Highway Patrol reports state that the accident occurred at approximately 12:18 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 20-year-old Hudson man was traveling southbound in the inside left-turn lane of U.S. Highway 19, approaching the intersection of Bolton Avenue.
The motorcycle, operated by a 37-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 when, reports state, the SUV turned left into the path of the bike.
The collision caused both drivers to suffer fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to FHP troopers. A male passenger in the SUV was injured and is listed in critical condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.