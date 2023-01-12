Two adult males, who were related, became involved in a verbal dispute on Friday, Jan. 6, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, leaving one man dead and the other injured, but the latter died of his injuries on Thursday, Jan. 12.
The dispute in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville at about 9:18 p.m. escalated and both males were shot.
Detectives confirmed one fatality on scene. The other victim was transported to a local trauma center and was listed in critical condition until he died.
Preliminary investigation reveals the incident is domestic related.
This story has been updated to add that the second victim died.
