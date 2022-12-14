Two people sitting in a car early Wednesday morning at a closed restaurant raised the suspicions of a deputy, and led to the arrest of a man and a woman.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that at about 2:40 a.m., Deputy Z. Vasquez was on patrols in the area of Broad Street and Wiscon Road when he saw a suspicious vehicle backed into a parking space at Alejandro's Mexican Grill, 7380 Broad St., in Brooksville.
As the restaurant was not open for business at the time, Vasquez suspected the occupant(s) of the vehicle might be involved in some type of illegal activity. He approached the black Kia Optima and saw a male in the driver's seat and a female in the front passenger seat.
As other deputies began attempting to remove the individuals from the vehicle, the Optima rolled forward in the parking lot but was stopped by a curb.
The female passenger, later identified as Crystal Hovis, left the vehicle and tried to run away but was quickly apprehended by a deputy on the scene.
Upon making contact with the driver, later identified as Samuel Stockdale, deputies located baggies containing a crystal-like substance on his person.
The substances contained in the baggies field tested positive for the following illegal narcotics:
- Methamphetamine: 111.29 grams
- Cocaine: 70.6 grams
- Fentanyl: 3.0 grams
- Marijuana: 3.0 grams
- Pills: 3 whole pills and 3 half pills, 1.2 grams
Both occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest and charged as follows:
Samuel Stockdale, 37
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Fentanyl
- Possession of Controlled Substance (pills)
- Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams
- Loitering and Prowling
- Resist Arrest w/o Violence
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (scale, grinder, plastic container, several baggies).
Crystal Hovis, 30
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Fentanyl
- Possession of Controlled Substance (pills)
- Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams
- Loitering and Prowling
- Resist Arrest w/o Violence
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (scale, grinder, plastic container, several baggies).
