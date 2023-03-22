On Wednesday, March 22, in the early morning hours, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling in the area of the 7-Eleven at 4710 Commercial Way in Spring Hill spotted a Nissan Altima in the parking lot. A stolen tag had been attached to the Nissan.
Deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Gino Carnesi (driver) and Ely Ramirez (passenger).
After detaining both occupants, deputies located two loaded handguns; one in Carnesi’s front pants pocket, and the other under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
The handgun located under the seat, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber, had been reported stolen in February to authorities in Pinellas County.
District Two detectives responded to the scene.
Upon examining items inside the vehicle, detectives recognized various articles of clothing and a “Coach” satchel type bag as items worn and/or used by suspects who recently committed several vehicle burglaries in Hernando County.
Carnesi and Ramirez were both transported to the HCSO District Two office for interviews.
During post-Miranda interviews, both Carnesi and Ramirez confessed to their involvement in at least 26 recent vehicle burglaries. Both identified themselves in surveillance video and told detectives specific areas they had been targeting. The pair went on to say they traveled on foot when committing the crimes, targeting small valuables in unlocked vehicles.
Detectives placed both individuals under arrest, charging them as follows:
Gino Skye Carnesi, 19.
Conveyance Burglary/Unarmed (31 counts)
Carrying Concealed Firearm
Grand Theft Firearm
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possession of Marijuana
Bond: $36,000
Ely Justin Ramirez, 17.
Conveyance Burglary (31 counts)
Resist Arrest w/o Violence
Petit Theft
Bond: Per the Department of Juvenile Justice, the juvenile was released to a parent.
