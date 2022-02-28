The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it has charged two women in connection with a business, Flipz, that allegedly was an illegal “gambling room.”
According to a press release, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice & Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 2250 Commercial Way in Spring Hill on Feb. 1.
The Sheriff’s Office has been working for months to educate the owners and operators of these establishments to work within the Florida State Statute.
Businesses were provided a “cease and desist” letter advising them they are operating illegally, allowing the owners to adjust their operations to comply with the Florida Statute.
Several establishments changed their practices or shut down completely.
An investigation revealed Flipz was operating in violation of Florida State Statute, and detectives also noted narcotics activity in and around the business.
Upon execution of the search warrant, two employees were identified at the business at the time the warrant was executed, Veronica Robles, 51, and Brenda Marcano, 60.
Both were charged with keeping a gambling house. Marcano was issued a notice to appear, while Robles was arrested on additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a slot machine.
Further investigation revealed the owner of the illegal business as Elizabeth Fagan-
Chichester, 71. A warrant was drafted, and she was arrested on Feb. 23.
She was charged with keeping a gambling house and possession of a slot machine.
The 10 patrons on the night of the search warrant were warned that their activities were
unlawful and they could be placed under arrest. None of the patrons were charged during this investigation.
Items seized during the search warrant included a gaming table and a slot machine.
More than $40,000 in cash also was seized from the business.
