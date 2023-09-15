Two arrested for unlicensed contracting

Two people who allegedly contracted with homeowners for repairs on residences but did not have contracting licenses are in custody, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday,
On April 10, Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives received information from a Spring Hill resident regarding possible unlicensed contracting. The victim told detectives she hired Zachary Hartford and his wife, Corey Lutgen, who own C&Z Home Services, to do work on a residence. The victim signed a contract with C&Z Home Services on Jan. 2 and paid them over $25,000 to have the work completed.
As of April 10, the work had not been completed. Additionally, the victim discovered Hartford and Lutgen were not licensed contractors. When the victim confronted Hartford about not being licensed, Hartford told her he “was unable to pass the test” to get licensed. However, on the invoice Hartford provided, an EIN number was listed. When detectives checked the EIN number through Sunbiz.com, the number did not exist.
Economic Crimes detectives launched an investigation. On April 28, detectives were made aware of another complaint involving Hartford. The victim told detectives she hired Zach Hartford, owner of C&Z Home Services, to do electrical and plumbing services at her home.
In this case, no contract was provided; however, Hartford did supply an invoice with a brief description of the work he would be performing. Hartford collected a deposit of $1,500 before he started any work.
Over the course of several days, Hartford returned to the residence to do the work. On the final day, Hartford returned one last time to “finish the work” and collect the final payment. Hartford was paid in cash that day, and after spending two hours at the residence, he left without finishing the work.
Hartford then blocked the victims (a husband and wife) from communicating with him.
The victims told detectives they trusted that Hartford was licensed, as he showed them several licenses, and that he would complete the work. The victims did state, while they looked at the licenses, they did not inspect them closely to determine their legitimacy.
Again, detectives in the Economic Crimes Unit launched an investigation.
On Sept. 5, detectives were made aware of another complaint involving Hartford. The victim told detectives he hired Hartford, of C&Z Home Services, on July 20, to install an air conditioner in his garage.
Upon reviewing the invoice provided by the victim, detectives observed that Hartford was paid $2,100 in advance and would collect the remaining $900 once the installation was complete. The air conditioner was scheduled to be installed in August.
The victim contacted Hartford numerous times to inquire about the installation; however, Hartford provided various excuses why he could not get there. The air conditioner was never installed.
A third investigation was initiated.
At the conclusion of the aforementioned investigations, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Hartford and Lutgen.
Both individuals have been placed under arrest and are currently in the Hernando County Detention Center.
Hartford, 38, is charged with four counts of engaging in a contracting business without a license and fraud. His bond is $5,000.
Lutgen, 37, is charged with two counts of engaging in a contracting business without a license and fraud. Her bond is $2,000
Detectives believe Hartford and Lutgen may have victimized other citizens. If you believe you have been victimized by one or both of these individuals, contact Detective Jason Tippin at 352-754-6830.
