CLEARWATER – An early morning shooting Friday at Diamond Dolls gentlemen's club injured two and resulted in two arrests, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to the strip club at 16321 U.S. Highway 19 at approximately 3 a.m., May 7. The victims, a mother and daughter, were found at the scene with minor, non-life-threatening injuries that required transportation to a local hospital.
The investigation revealed that 21-year-old Alycia Ruiz and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Anthony Bates, were at Diamond Dolls when Bates' former girlfriend, 23-year-old Tayler Bibb, arrived with her mother, 47-year-old Melissa Bibb.
Investigator reports state that Tayler Bibb began speaking to Bates inside the strip club, leading to an argument between Tayler Bibb and Ruiz. Security attempted to move Tayler Bibb and Ruiz from the building as a large group of people gathered outside, the report continues.
In the rear parking lot, reports state Ruiz produced a firearm and discharged two rounds, causing fragments to strike both Tayler and Melissa Bibb.
Investigators reported that Ruiz and Bates fled the scene in a vehicle which was later located by the Pinellas Park Police Department in the Wawa parking lot at 34th Street and 62nd Avenue North.
Ruiz was identified as the suspected shooter, arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail. Reports state she is being held on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Bates was identified as the drive of the fleeing vehicle and was also arrested. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with principle to aggravated battery and had an unrelated warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
The sheriff's office investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.