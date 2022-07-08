Two arrested, charged with residential burglary

A pool cleaner who saw people who didn’t belong in a house called law enforcement, and two people were arrested on July 6, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
At 3:07 p.m. on that day, deputies responded to a residence on Shafton Road in Brooksville in reference to a residential burglary.
The pool cleaner called the homeowner who is currently out of state, regarding unknown individuals inside the client's home. The homeowner proceeded to report the incident to law enforcement.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located two individuals inside the residence.
The suspects were identified as Amanda Robbins, 25, and Cory Roberts, 34.
Deputies found numerous narcotics and paraphernalia in view throughout the residence. This included 66 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies also located numerous credit cards, checkbooks, and personal identification cards not belonging to the suspects.
During questioning, Robbins said she entered the residence through an unlocked rear sliding glass door. She then invited Roberts to the residence once she realized the homeowners were gone.
Robbins added that she cashed a forged check for $150. A second attempt to cash a forged check was unsuccessful. Investigation revealed the stolen checkbooks were from the residences of other individuals and victims.
Robbins and Roberts were each charged with burglary of a dwelling, trafficking in methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of personal identification.
They were both transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where they are each being held in lieu of a $65,000 bond. Additional charges against both suspects are pending further investigation.
