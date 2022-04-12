Two men are in custody after an attempt to sell a dirt bike went awry.
On Monday, April 11, around 3 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were
dispatched to the area of Centralia Road in Brooksville. A male victim called 911 to report his 2003 Suzuki RN85 (dirt bike) had just been stolen by two males. The caller said he was trying to sell the bike and had been in contact with someone, via social media, who was
interested in buying it.
The interested party, later identified as Antonio and Anthony Greene, arrived at the caller's residence to look at the dirt bike and possibly work out a deal. Antonio Greene asked to "test drive" the dirt bike and was granted permission to do so. Antonio drove off "like a mad man" heading east on Centralia Road.
The victim believed the dirt bike had been shut off and he and a family member began looking for Antonio and the dirt bike.
While driving down Centralia Road, the victim saw Antonio and Anthony
Greene loading the dirt bike into a U-Haul. As the victim attempted to make contact, Antonio and Anthony drove off in the U-Haul at a very high rate of speed. At times, the U-Haul drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to flee the area.
The victim lost sight of the U-Haul in the area of Fort Dade Avenue and Citrus
Way.
As deputies traveled to the area where the U-Haul was last seen, An anonymous caller contacted the HCSO to report a suspicious U-Haul truck parked behind the Coastal Ministries Church at 9021 Kearsarge Lane in Brooksville.
Detectives D. Vargas and A. Covey arrived at the church and placed the two males into custody.
The males identified themselves as Antonio and Anthony Greene. Antonio then admitted he had a gun in the passenger compartment of the U-Haul. Deputies also observed the rear door of the U-Haul to be open. The yellow dirt bike was visible inside the storage area, lying on its side. Deputies noted the
handgun was fully loaded with a round in the chamber. The victim arrived on scene and positively identified both males as the same persons who stole the dirt bike.
Both suspects were arrested and charged. Antonio Jacquez Greene, 21, was charged with grand theft auto and possession of firearm in the commission of a felony, and is held on $20,000 bond.
Anthony Willard Greene III, 17, was charged with grand theft auto and was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The dirt bike was returned to the owner. The firearm and ammunition were placed into evidence and the U-Haul was towed from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.