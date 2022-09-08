Two arrested after detectives find illegal narcotics, firearms, and cash

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Detectives V. Donato and R. Killingsworth saw a man riding a bicycle down the center yellow line of California Street in Brooksville. Because the male was riding on the center line, instead of the right side of the roadway (with southbound traffic), the detectives conducted a traffic stop.
While the outside temperature was in excess of 90 degrees, Shane McKinney was wearing a long-sleeved, hoodie style sweatshirt. The detectives immediately observed a glass smoking pipe protruding from the large center pocket of the hoodie. The pipe was removed and McKinney was placed into custody.
A further search of the same pocket in the hoodie revealed a small plastic baggie containing a white, powdery substance (later weighed 0.3 grams) as well as a plastic container containing a crystal-like substance (later weighed 6.7 grams). The substances were field tested and came up positive for the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine, respectively. The residue in the glass smoking pipe also field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
McKinney, 35, was placed under arrest and charged as follows:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $5,000.
McKinney asked the detectives to take his bicycle to his nearby residence.
As Donato and Killingsworth proceeded up the driveway with the bicycle, they saw a vehicle traveling toward them. The detectives saw that the driver was Johnathan Griffin, who they had been attempting to locate in order to serve an arrest warrant. A traffic stop was conducted on the driver of the vehicle in the driveway.
The detectives immediately took Griffin into custody on the arrest warrant. After being placed under arrest and while in handcuffs, Griffin attempted to flee on foot; however, detectives caught him almost immediately.
A search incident to arrest revealed the following items:
- Methamphetamine - 93.1 grams
- Marijuana - 1.5 grams
- Crack cocaine - 11.8 grams
- Fentanyl - 54.6 grams
- Pills - 46
- Oxycodone – 36
- Methadone – 3
- Unknown – 7
- Firearms – 2
- Cash - $17,516.
Griffin is a convicted felon, with four previous felony convictions. He is not permitted to possess firearms and/or ammunition.
Griffin, 31, was placed under arrest and charged as follows:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Crack Cocaine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resist LEO w/o Violence
- Bond - $157.000
- Warrant – DWLSR
- Bond - $1,500.
Photos courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
HT-GRIFFIN-0914
HT-MCKINNEY-0914
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.