A boy and a girl, both age 17 and both from Wesley Chapel, died Monday night, May 30, after their vehicle crashed into a retention pond, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
FHP said that at about 10:30 p.m., the 2003 Toyota Sequoia was going north on Estancia Boulevard and approaching San Romano Drive when the driver lost control and entered the west shoulder, then entered a retention pond and was completely submerged.
Members of the Pasco Sheriff's Office Dive Team located the vehicle several hours later, with both occupants having suffered fatal injuries.
