A crash at Old Lakeland Highway and U.S. 98 led to a road closure as crews cleared the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
At 5:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, troopers responded to a crash involving two tractor trailers that resulted in minor injuries to both drivers.
One of the trucks was transporting bottled water, and it spilled along with crash debris, causing a road closure set to last for several hours.
