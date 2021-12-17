Troopers catch driver who led chase from Hillsborough to Hernando

A driver who led state troopers on a chase from Hillsborough County to Hernando finally was stopped and taken into custody just inside Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to a report, at 1:44 p.m. on Thursday, troopers located a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Kasey Mitchell, 34, of Apollo Beach.
MItchell was fleeing from Hillsborough deputies on I-75 after intentionally colliding with a deputy’s patrol car after an incident in Apollo Beach.
As the vehicle fled north and entered Pasco County, troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and just north of State Road 52, Mitchell intentionally collided with an FHP K-9 trooper twice and successfully avoided two deployments of spike strips and a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver.
At milepost 295.5, just inside Hernando County, a trooper performed another PIT maneuver and ended the vehicle pursuit. Mitchell then fled on foot briefly, with his attempt interrupted by the deployment of FHP K-9 Titan, who terminated the incident.
Mitchell was taken into custody by FHP troopers and has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, with additional charges pending.
