Transient charged with armed robbery at Walmart

On Thursday, April 27, just before 8 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter at 13300 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville regarding an armed robbery.
The victim, an adult female (Walmart employee), told deputies that while on her break she was sitting in the driver's seat of her vehicle in the parking lot when a male casually approached her and demanded her purse, cash, credit cards and any PIN numbers associated with the cards. As the suspect, later identified as Terry Wayne Leonard, aka/Terrence Wayne Lemmon, made said demands, he pointed a long fixed-blade knife at the victim.
The victim complied, giving the suspect all the items he demanded. Before walking away, the suspect forcefully grabbed the victim's cellphone from her hands and took it with him.
Immediately after the incident, the victim ran to two customers who were nearby and told them what happened. As the suspect fled the scene, the two customers ran toward the suspect's vehicle and were able to obtain a tag number. The suspect was last seen traveling east on Cortez Boulevard.
The victim provided a thorough description of the suspect and his vehicle to deputies. A manager at Walmart provided video footage of the incident. The footage corroborated the victim's description of the event.
The victim's cellphone was located a short distance away from the scene. The screen was smashed, as if the phone had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
Deputies issued a BOLO for the suspect vehicle. Detectives in the Street Intelligence Unit located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Dunkin Donuts, located at 13179 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville. Detectives made contact with the driver, Leonard, and placed him into custody. Leonard refused to identify himself.
Detectives located a wallet in Leonard's pocket. Inside the wallet were two credit cards belonging to the victim. Detectives also located the knife, which had been described by the victim, as well as the blue medical face mask (worn by the suspect during the robbery) inside the suspect's vehicle.
After being positively identified by the victim, Leonard was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
Leonard, 72, was charged with armed robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Due to the severity of the crime, and the fact that the suspect is a transient, detectives requested he be held on a no bond status.
