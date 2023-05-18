Transient arrested for starting fire at Sand Hill Scout Reservation

A transient man faces numerous charges after he was caught near a brushfire that burned 15 acres of land, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Wednesday, May 17, at 5:41 p.m., deputies were at the Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Spring Hill conducting agency training when a training deputy observed a plume of smoke on the horizon.
Deputy J. Nelson quickly responded to the origin of the smoke, which was just off the main road in the area of the power lines. Nelson immediately spotted a subject, later identified as Marques Thomas, 30, standing near the brushfire. He tried to flee the area on foot upon seeing Nelson but Nelson was able to chase down Thomas and take him into custody without further incident. A lighter was located in Thomas's possession.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services and the Florida Forest Service responded to the scene to help extinguish the brushfire. A crew from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office also responded with a helicopter equipped with a Bambi Bucket System to help battle the brushfire.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, fire officials said the brushfire had consumed 15 acres and was roughly 50 percent contained.
Thomas was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he later confessed to starting the brushfire. Thomas was charged with intentional or reckless burning of lands, felony criminal mischief, trespass, and resisting an officer without violence. He has an extensive criminal history spanning over a decade in Pinellas County for home invasion robbery, theft and felony battery.
Additional charges are pending further investigation.
