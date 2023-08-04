On Aug. 1, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a truck with an inoperable taillight and expired registration, in the area of Broad Street and Wiscon Road in Brooksville.
As deputies approached the vehicle, it was noted both driver and passenger appeared to be very nervous. During the traffic stop, a K-9 deputy responded to the scene and walked around the outside of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics within the truck.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe. After being read his Miranda Rights, the passenger, Eric Dishner, 51, admitted the drugs and pipe belonged to him.
Dishner was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where bond was set at $4,000.
On Aug. 2, at approximately 12:08 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle in the area of Commercial Way and Williams Street in Spring Hill.
The driver, identified as Patrick Pace, 48, was unable to provide vehicle registration or proof of insurance, stating the vehicle belonged to his son.
The deputy then conducted a query of the vehicle tag number, which rev ealed the tag was not registered to any vehicle. A search of the vehicle's identification number showed the vehicle was not registered to any tag number.
Due to an unregistered vehicle being parked in the roadway, an inventory search of the car was completed which revealed a backpack with three clear plastic baggies, two of which contained a white powdery substance and one which contained a rock-like material and a straw which contained a white powdery substance.
Pace was then detained and read his Miranda Rights. Pace admitted the backpack and all of its contents were his and that both substances were Fentanyl, which were for his own personal use.
Cace was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Controlled
Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and given a Criminal Citation for
Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.
Pace was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where bond was set at $3,500.
