A man is in custody after a traffic stop for speeding turned into an assault on a deputy and an arrest on drug charges, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting.
The agency said that on April 30, Traffic Unit Deputies Burkhart and Mascitelli were conducting traffic enforcement at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Citrus Way. Burkhart saw a gray four-door vehicle, which appeared to be driving over the speed limit, going north on Ponce de Leon Boulevard, approaching Citrus Way.
His laser locked a target speed of 52 mph in a posted 30 mph zone, and he conducted a traffic stop.
The driver, Jason Sipos, 41, was found in possession of illegal narcotics, including 708.5 grams of marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, 2.3 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. When deputies attempted to take Sipos into custody, he battered Mascitelli and actively resisted arrest.
Sipos was placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of:
- Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession of Marijuana (over 20 grams)
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting without Violence
Sipos is being held on a $13,000 bond.
