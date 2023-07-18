On July 15 at about 12:30 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Commercial Way and Williams Street in Spring Hill.
The traffic stop was the result of the driver failing to stop at the intersection of Berkley Manor Boulevard and Commercial Way. The driver continued north in an erratic manner for approximately 1.8 miles before finally coming to a stop in the area of Williams Street.
As the deputy approached the vehicle he noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. As a precaution, the deputy ordered the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle.
Jakirra Harris, 34, exited from the driver's side, while Prentice Taylor, 40, exited from the passenger side.
After both Harris and Taylor exited the vehicle, a deputy observed a fanny pack lying on the floor of the rear passenger seat. As the deputy attempted to grab the fanny pack, Taylor immediately fled the area on foot. Two deputies chased Taylor as he ran into a wooded area. A struggle ensued where one of the deputies used his taser to drive-stun Taylor. During the struggle, Taylor was able to knock the taser out of the deputy's hand. Both deputies were eventually able to take Taylor into custody without further incident.
Upon searching the vehicle deputies located 13.4 grams of cocaine and 2.9 grams of marijuana. Harris advised deputies that Taylor was the person driving the vehicle and they had switched seats prior to pulling over for the traffic stop.
Taylor was arrested on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting an Officer without Violence, Possession of Marijuana, and Knowingly Driving with a Suspended License. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $11,500.
Harris was arrested on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where her bond was set at $2,250.
