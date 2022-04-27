A traffic stop on I-75 near milepost 304 resulted in the arrest of two people and recovery of 5.5 pounds of heroin, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
FHP said that at 12:38 p.m. on April 26, troopers located a vehicle traveling south on I-75 with a fraudulent Arizona license plate.
Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and found the driver to be unlicensed. FHP K-9 “Titan” alerted to the vehicle and after a search troopers found 5.5 pounds of heroin worth more than $693,000.
Both occupants of the vehicle, Maurilio Garcia-Torres, a 33-year-old male, and Ivania Riestra-Garcia, a 19-year-old female, were determined to be undocumented immigrants from Mexico.
Both were arrested and delivered to the Hernando County Jail, charged with heroin trafficking, distribution of heroin and possession of a vehicle for drug trafficking.
