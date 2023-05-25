Tractor trailer loses load in I-75 accident

A sudden slowdown by a pickup truck on I-75 led to a tractor trailer losing its load of plywood on Thursday morning, May 25, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 6:40 a.m., the tractor trailer transporting plywood was traveling south on I-75 near the 290 milepost. A second vehicle, an Infiniti SUV, was traveling north on I-75.
Traveling ahead of the tractor trailer was a white Ford pickup with a red passenger door, for an unknown reason, it rapidly decelerated and, to avoid a collision, the tractor trailer braked and steered left, causing the trailer to rotate and lose its load.
The plywood struck the guardrail and entered the northbound lanes of I-75. One piece of plywood struck the left front and side of the Infiniti SUV.
Neither driver was injured in the accident.
The Ford pickup continued north on I-75.
