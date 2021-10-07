The driver of a tractor-trailer carrying frozen food suffered minor injuries early Thursday morning after the vehicle crashed onto a concrete barrier wall, went over the wall with the tractor and trailer coming apart, and both units then overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
The driver, 62, is from Forest Park, Ga.
Later, a Road Ranger setting up a detour was hit by a vehicle and airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. FHP said that at last check, the Road Ranger was listed in stable condition.
According to the FHP, the tractor trailer was heading south on I-75 and crossing the overpass at State Road 50 (Mile Marker 301) in Hernando County at about 1:50 a.m. It overtook slower traffic and the driver took evasive action to avoid a crash.
The tractor-trailer went left and hit the inside concrete barrier wall, partially traveled over the wall, the units separated and both units overturned, with the tractor unit coming to rest on the northbound side of I-75 and catching fire.
A second vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old Parrish man and heading north hit debris from the crash. Neither he nor the 23-year-old female passenger and the 2-year-old male passenger were injured. Both of the latter also are from Parrish.
At about 2:30 a.m., a 38-year-old Road Ranger who was setting up a northbound detour at exit 293 in support of the initial crash when an inattentive 71-year-old man driving a Toyota Sienna drove around the traffic cones and hit the Road Ranger.
