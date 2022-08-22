On Sunday, Aug. 21, at around 9:20 a.m., a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Drive area of Holiday.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing the suspect driving away westbound in the victim’s stolen blue 1998 Buick Century car with an American flag sticker on the driver’s side of the rear window.
Here is the video: https://www.facebook.com/pascosheriff/videos/1399356077205549/
The suspect is described as a White male, bald, about 5-feet-8-inches and around 160 to 170 pounds.
The suspect was last seen wearing tan shorts with a white T-shirt, and has two tattoos one on the lower back of “Daddy James” and the second of a teardrop tattoo below the right eye.
If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22028922, or submit tips online at: pascosheriff.com/tips.
