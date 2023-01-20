Tips sought in construction site burglary

On Jan. 15 between 6:10 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., two suspects entered a fenced construction site in the 15400 block area of State Road 52 in New Port Richey and stole tools, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspects are described as two adult white males. A suspect drove an older model lifted Dodge Ram truck with a spray painted camouflage pattern and an extended bed, which was towing an eight- to 10-foot-long utility trailer.
If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspects, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23001764, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.